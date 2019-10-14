Angel of Ridgefield: Guest bartender event at Posa to support nonprofit

From left to right: Stephanie Heering, Tashi Fleming, Massimo Carro, and Siobhan Santini behind the bar at Posa on Danbury Road. Carro, the restaurant’s owner, has welcomed Heering and Santini to guest bartend for Angel of Ridgefield on Oct. 24. less From left to right: Stephanie Heering, Tashi Fleming, Massimo Carro, and Siobhan Santini behind the bar at Posa on Danbury Road. Carro, the restaurant’s owner, has welcomed Heering and Santini to guest ... more Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Angel of Ridgefield: Guest bartender event at Posa to support nonprofit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Angel of Ridgefield, a non-profit founded in the memory of Ridgefield native Sharron McCleery Lavatori, will host a guest bartender night at Posa on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be plenty of raffle prizes thanks to generous donations from Ridgefield businesses including Tundi, Tigers Sports, 850 Wood Fired Pizza, Adam Broderick, and One Hump Farm.

The mission of Angel of Ridgefield is to continue McCleery Lavatori’s legacy of serving those in need.

For more information on the nonprofit, email angelofridgefield@gmail.com or visit Angel of Ridgefield on Facebook.

Posa is located at 90 Danbury Road.