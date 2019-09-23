Andrew Bartolucci and Margaret Maguire wed

Andrew Alfred Bartolucci, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Bartolucci of Ridgefield, was married on May 18, 2019 to Margaret Elizabeth Maguire, daughter of Mr. Eugene Maguire Jr. and the late Mrs. Margaret Maguire of Larchmont, N.Y.

The ceremony was held at the Church of St. Augustine in Larchmont, New York. The celebrants were the Reverend Robert J. Verrigni and Deacon Jack Shea, both friends of the family. A wedding reception followed at the Larchmont Shore Club.

The bride was attended by her two sisters Katie and Betsy Maguire as maids-of-honor and by Beth Bracken and Keilan LaBranche as bridesmaids. The groom’s brother Matthew Bartolucci served as best man and groomsman was Marc Sparozic.

The bride graduated from Mamaroneck High School in N.Y. in 2004 and Quinnipiac University in 2008 with a degree in nursing. She works as a pediatric intensive care nurse in Valhalla, N.Y.

The groom graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2006 and Bentley University in 2010 with a degree in finance. He works as a finance professional in Wilton.

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii. They live in Ridgefield.