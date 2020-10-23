Anchorage man killed after 5 officers open fire in standoff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man is dead after five Anchorage police officers opened fire at him when he appeared with a gun during a standoff at his home, authorities said.

The Anchorage Police Department said no officers were hurt during the shooting in Eagle River Thursday morning, KTUU-TV reported.

Police were called to the area at 5:47 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance at a home involving family members and the man, who was not immediately identified.

Three family members left the home, but the man remained and barricaded himself inside.

Officers believed the man was armed and consuming alcohol throughout the encounter, Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll said.

The man made “suicidal statements” and comments suggesting he wanted police to shoot him, Doll said.

The department deployed a SWAT team and crisis negotiators who spent two hours talking to the man over the phone and requesting his surrender, Doll said.

The man hung up the phone while speaking to a negotiator and confronted officers while armed with a shotgun, Doll said.

The five SWAT officers then fired at the man, who was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting will seek to determine whether the man fired at officers before he was shot, authorities said.

The names of the five officers were expected to be released within 72 hours.