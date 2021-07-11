Analysis: Louisiana to have new approach for voting machines

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Republican lawmakers have agreed to rework Louisiana's method for selecting its next voting system, but the new law isn't likely to end disputes over what technology to select and how to do the shopping.
The new process, worked out in a bill by Senate GOP leader Sharon Hewitt, adds layers of legislative oversight and technical analysis, allows for more public input and requires an auditable paper trail for the voting system that can be chosen by Ardoin, the Republican who oversees elections in the state.