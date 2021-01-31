Analysis: Louisiana Republicans slam Biden on oil actions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Republican congressional delegation wasn't searching for reasons to support President Joe Biden, but the Democratic leader's quick actions against fossil fuels ensured the GOP lawmakers from an oil and gas production state had an easy point of attack to hammer him.
Biden's decisions to pause new oil and gas drilling leases on federal land and waters including the Gulf of Mexico, cut subsidies for fossil fuel industries and stop construction on the long-disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline aim to combat the worst of climate change.