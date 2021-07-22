Amid drought, North Dakota asks feds to help ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Amid a deepening drought, North Dakota’s top agriculture official is asking the federal government to allow ranchers to hay idled grassland earlier than usual and while it’s still of good quality.

The federal government is allowing limited emergency grazing of Conservation Reserve Program land, which is typically idled under a government program that pays farmers to protect erodible land and create wildlife habitat. North Dakota ranchers normally aren't allowed to hay that land until after Aug. 1, when nesting season ends, to protect wildlife populations.