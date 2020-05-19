American flags are back

Jim Finklea and Mike Anderson help install an American flag in town. Jim Finklea and Mike Anderson help install an American flag in town. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close American flags are back 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Have you noticed those American flags all over town? The ones that pop up every spring and disappear in the fall? Personally, I love to see them as I drive around. It took me a while to figure out where they come from — well the answer is the Ridgefield Rotary Club.

It is a great deal. There is one time setup cost of $25 and thereafter a $25 annual fee. Pay online at http://www.ridgefieldrotary.org and two nice gentlemen like those pictured here show up at your house in the spring and install the flag. They take it down in the fall and stow it away. You don’t even have to be home.

So far, they have 550 subscribers in town. I wonder why neither of the Democrat and Republican political columns on the left side of this page have never (as far as I recall) brought this to our attention? Apparently Mike and Jim do not discriminate as to which side of the aisle their subscribers are on!

Bob Burke

Ridgebury Road