American Legion in Ridgefield raises flag for Veterans Day

The Atria Ridgefield senior assisted living facility observed Veterans Day with a ceremony Wednesday morning, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

American Legion Post 78 in Ridgefield raised a special flag for the occasion that belongs to Dave Daubenspeck’s father, George, George’s son. Dave is a resident at Atria, along with his wife Anita. He reflected on the flag, and his father in terms of the flag at the ceremony.

.The ceremony also honored all those who have served in the armed forces, the Atria said.

Dave served in the Navy at the Naval Air Station in Agana, Guam, and at the U.S. Naval Communications Station in Finegayen, Guam. George served in the Army Combat Engineers in a regiment that trained from the Rhine river crossing in 1945, according to information from the Atria.

George “was pulled out of line” “by a lieutentant” “at the last moment” “as they were loading” for the mission. George was 41-years-old, and was at the maximum age to serve, which was 40.

The regiment then “went on and performed their job without him. There were also 90 percent casualties on the mission.

According to the Atria, the Lieutenant who “pulled him out of” “the line” “saved his life.

“He wanted to be buried with the flag, but it was somehow overlooked. I think he’d be just as happy to see it flying today - Veterans Day,” Dave said.

Dave transferred to the reserves in 1959 where he “earned the rank of Lieutentant.” He also spent his career at the technology consulting company IBM after the Navy. His wife Anita was the Ridgefield Library’s director for 25 years. George was a stock broker in Pennsylvania after World War II ended.

Dave is also a longtime member of the Ridgefield Historical Society. He has also compiled five books about the history of Ridgefield, which is on display at Atria, where he and Anita started living in earlier this year, 2020.

American Legion Post 78 is located at 71 North Salem Road in Ridgefield.

Atria Ridgefield is located at 55 Old Quarry Road also in Ridgefield.