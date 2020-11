American Legion in Ridgefield decorates village lampposts

American Legion Post 78 in Ridgefield Legionnaire Mike Liberta and Legionnaire Bridger Rowan decorate a lamppost near a brick building on Catoonah Street in the town on Saturday, Nov. 21 as part of their annual decorating of lampposts in the town. less American Legion Post 78 in Ridgefield Legionnaire Mike Liberta and Legionnaire Bridger Rowan decorate a lamppost near a brick building on Catoonah Street in the town on Saturday, Nov. 21 as part of their annual ... more Photo: George Bessem Commander Of American Legion Post 78 In Ridgefield / Contributed Photo Photo: George Bessem Commander Of American Legion Post 78 In Ridgefield / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close American Legion in Ridgefield decorates village lampposts 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

American Legion Post 78 veterans with the help of their Legion senior baseball players decorated the lampposts throughout downtown Ridgefield on Saturday, Nov. 21, in preparation for the holidays.

Two members of the Marine Veterans of Fairfield County also helped, American Legion Post 78 Commander George Besse told The Press.

Ridgefield’s American Legion veterans have been performing the annual task for 13 years, having started out assisting Caudatowa Garden Club members who had decorated downtown lampposts for many years.