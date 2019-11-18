American Cancer Society event seeks volunteers

IMG_2311 IMG_2311 Photo: �2005, American Cancer Society, Inc. ALL RIGHST RESERVED Photo: �2005, American Cancer Society, Inc. ALL RIGHST RESERVED Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close American Cancer Society event seeks volunteers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield is hosting a regional American Cancer Society event in 2020.

Volunteers who would like to participate in organizing the event can contact Tracey Sideris at 203-563-1520 or email tracy.sideris@cancer.org.

The event’s organizers are looking for people with expertise in sponsorship, social media, photography, and donations.

The event will have an auction — items from local boutiques and surrounding towns will be bid on.