American Cancer Society event seeks volunteers
Photo: �2005, American Cancer Society, Inc. ALL RIGHST RESERVED
Ridgefield is hosting a regional American Cancer Society event in 2020.
Volunteers who would like to participate in organizing the event can contact Tracey Sideris at 203-563-1520 or email tracy.sideris@cancer.org.
The event’s organizers are looking for people with expertise in sponsorship, social media, photography, and donations.
The event will have an auction — items from local boutiques and surrounding towns will be bid on.
