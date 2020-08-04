Amber Wilder affiliates with Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut announced that Amber Wilder has affiliated with the Ridgefield and Redding offices. As an affiliated real estate agent, Wilder will provide residential real estate services in all of Connecticut, concentrating on Fairfield County, specializing in investment properties, as well as luxury properties.

“Amber demonstrates the passion and dedication that motivates her to perfectly align with the Core Principles upheld by Coldwell Banker Realty,” said Joseph Porricelli, branch vice president of the Ridgefield and Redding offices. “We welcome Amber to our team and we are looking forward to watching Amber grow her business utilizing all of the valuable technology and education that Coldwell Banker Realty offers their Sales Associates.”

Wilder has over a decade of marketing experience, spending the last few years in the real estate, architecture and design and non-profit sectors. She is a natural leader and self-starter. She is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, Connecticut Association of REALTORS®, Greater Bridgeport Board of REALTORS® and SmartMLS. She is passionate about pollution control, women and children, education and equal opportunity.

