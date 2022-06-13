Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case June 13, 2022 Updated: June 13, 2022 1:29 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
“I don’t blame them," Heard told “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie in an interview clip aired Monday on NBC. "I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”