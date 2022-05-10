Ambassador nominee for Ukraine seeks quick embassy reopening

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine promised senators Tuesday she would work to make Russia's invasion of that country a “strategic failure,” in a war-zone appointment that for the time being will focus more on coordinating Western weapon shipments for Ukraine's forces than on diplomacy.
Bridget Brink, who has spent the majority of her 25-year diplomatic career in former Soviet republics, spoke to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee ahead of what's expected to be her easy Senate confirmation.