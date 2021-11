MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — About 900 new jobs will be created as Amazon opens three new facilities near the Alabama cities of Montgomery, Huntsville and Birmingham, the company said Tuesday.

A 650,000-square-foot (60,387-square-meter) warehouse opening in Montgomery next year will provide more than 500 jobs as it receives products from vendors and sends them to fulfillment centers for shipment to customers, the Seattle-based company said in a statement.