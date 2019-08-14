  • The beautiful coastal town of Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy Photo: Kacey Baxter / IStockphoto

    The beautiful coastal town of Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy

    The beautiful coastal town of Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy

    Photo: Kacey Baxter / IStockphoto
Photo: Kacey Baxter / IStockphoto
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The beautiful coastal town of Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy

The beautiful coastal town of Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy

Photo: Kacey Baxter / IStockphoto

Toni McKeen, genealogist and lecturer, will be presenting a power point presentation on the Amalfi Coast Monday, Aug 19, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library. The lecture will be enriched with Toni’s experiences from her frequent visits to area of her ancestors.

For more information or to register, call the library at 203-438-2282 or register online.