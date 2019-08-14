Amalfi Coast travel lecture at Ridgefield Library

The beautiful coastal town of Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy The beautiful coastal town of Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy Photo: Kacey Baxter / IStockphoto Photo: Kacey Baxter / IStockphoto Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Amalfi Coast travel lecture at Ridgefield Library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Toni McKeen, genealogist and lecturer, will be presenting a power point presentation on the Amalfi Coast Monday, Aug 19, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library. The lecture will be enriched with Toni’s experiences from her frequent visits to area of her ancestors.

For more information or to register, call the library at 203-438-2282 or register online.