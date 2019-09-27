Alpenrose Dairy completes sale to Seattle-area competitor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Southwest Portland dairy has finalized its sale to a Seattle-based competitor.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Alpenrose Dairy, which is known for its Little League fields and Western-style village, finalized the sale Thursday to Smith Brothers Farms of Kent, Washington.

Smith Brothers will take over the assets and the operations of the Portland dairy. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Descendants of Alpenrose founder Florian Cadonau retain ownership of the land, including the ball fields, racing tracks and the mock village Dairyville, all of which have long been open to the public and used by community groups. What the family will do with the land and those facilities remains to be seen.

Alpenrose said the public use of the facilities would be unaffected by the sale, and Smith Brothers CEO Dustin Highland said he would join in meetings with community groups invested in their use.