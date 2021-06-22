Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID JOSH BOAK, Associated Press June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 12:14 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 900 U.S. Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to government records obtained by a government watchdog group.
Secret Service records show that 881 people on the agency payroll were diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021, according to documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington .