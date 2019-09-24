Alligator rescued from Michigan school pond residing at zoo

In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Joe Garverick, owner of Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville, Mic., holds Renegade, an male American Alligator which was measured at 38-inch-long by Garverick and his manager Julie Angell. The alligator was pulled out of the Biology Pond on the Bedford junior-senior high campus last week. Most likely an exotic pet that escaped captivity or was released, Renegade was first spotted by a biology teacher at Bedford Junior High on Thursday, Sept. 19. (Tom Hawley/The Monroe News via AP) less In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Joe Garverick, owner of Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville, Mic., holds Renegade, an male American Alligator which was measured at 38-inch-long by Garverick and his manager Julie ... more Photo: Tom Hawley, AP Photo: Tom Hawley, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Alligator rescued from Michigan school pond residing at zoo 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (AP) — An alligator rescued from a southeastern Michigan school pond is doing well in its new digs at a zoo.

Staff from the Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville on Friday captured the American alligator — originally believed to be a caiman — from a pond on the Bedford junior high/high school campus in Temperance. It was discovered the day before in the pond used for academic study.

Zoo employees have named the reptile "Renegade." It's about 3 feet long (1-meter-long) and believed to be around 3 years old.

It was likely an illegal pet that escaped or was released.

Zoo officials tell The Monroe News Renegade will spend the fall and winter inside a heated barn and move into a new enclosure in the spring.

Temperance is just north of Toledo, Ohio.