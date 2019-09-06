Alligator bites Florida woman after she steps on it

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say an alligator bit a woman after she accidentally stepped on it at a Florida wildlife sanctuary.

A spokeswoman for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says 31-year-old Kelsey Pollack was working as a contractor at a wildlife refuge in Loxahatchee on Thursday when the alligator bit her on the leg. Pollack was bitten in an area that houses a living laboratory where researchers have recreated different habitats from the Everglades.

Pollack's injuries were not life threatening. Wildlife officials say they are investigating and stressed that serious injuries from alligators are rare in Florida.