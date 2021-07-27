Alleged Epstein victim Sarah Ransome has memoir out in fall

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell has a memoir coming out this fall. Sarah Ransome's “Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back” is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Ransome has said that she was 22 and an aspiring student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan when she met Epstein in 2006 and soon found herself entrapped in his world on a private island in the Caribbean. She has alleged that Maxwell recruited her as a masseuse for Epstein, only to have them take her passport and demand she have sex with the wealthy hedge fund manager.