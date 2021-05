MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A self-described member of an anti-government extremist group accused of taking advantage of the unrest after George Floyd's killing to raise money for the movement pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court.

Authorities say Michael Robert Solomon, 31, of New Brighton, Minnesota, sold silencers and other firearm components to FBI informants he believed were members of the Hamas terror group, Solomon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.