All Ridgefield schools return to hybrid model

It will be “hybrid learning” — meaning smaller groups of students will be in school buildings at different times — when classes resume in Ridgefield schools on Monday, Jan. 4.
“Reducing person density in our school buildings is a mitigation strategy to further prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 health and safety liaison. “... We will also be communicating additional information to RPS families and faculty about mitigation efforts before we return to hybrid learning on Jan. 4.”