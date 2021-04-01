All Marylanders 16 and up can preregister for vaccine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — All Maryland residents 16 and over can now preregister for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination sites as the state prepares to broaden eligibility as the vaccine supply increases, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
The governor also announced that the mass vaccination site in Salisbury, Maryland, will open a walk-up line on Friday with no appointment necessary for any eligible Maryland resident. The state plans to add more no-appointment lines at other state mass vaccination sites in the coming weeks.