Ridgefield High grads Alexander Keyes and Ashley Howie to wed in June 2020

George Randolph (Randy) Howie of Silver Spring Road and Pandora L. Johnson of Fairfield and Robert H. Keyes of Blue Ridge Road have announced the engagement of their children, Ashley Elizabeth and Alexander Owen.

The couple graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2012. Ashley has a B.S. in psychology (magna cum laude) with a minor in communications from Fordham University.

Alex has a B.S. in computer science with a minor in music also from Fordham University; both attended the Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan.

Ashley is employed as a senior account executive with UpSpring PR in Manhattan. Alex is a software engineer with Google in their New York offices.

The wedding will take place at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Ridgefield on June 6, 2020. A reception will follow at the Bedford Post Inn, Bedford, N.Y.