Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit

Jose Luis Magana/AP

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be getting back the $75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for failing to appear at a deposition last month in a lawsuit over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a judge has ruled.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre sued Jones for defamation, saying they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers. A judge found Jones liable for damages, and a trial on how much he should pay the families is set for August.