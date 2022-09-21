Alert: White House: Biden announcing $2.9B to boost global food security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — White House: Biden announcing $2.9B to boost global food security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change.
- Revised Ridgefield affordable housing plan could go to vote
- Ridgefield teacher who loved volunteering, music dies from COVID
- Community news: Old Timer’s Club holds 27th annual Award’s Banquet, more...
- Ridgefield Historical Society celebrates schoolhouse namesake
- Ridgefield Public Schools celebrates convocation
- Ridgefield celebrates Ukraine’s Independence Day
- Ridgefield to partner with Danbury for maintenance of fire trucks
- Intersection of Main, Governor Streets closed through Sunday
- Ridgefield DTC endorses Lipman to fill vacancy on education board
- Ridgefield Chamber, Lounsbury House host social event with first selectman