Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: US unemployment claims fall slightly to 411,000 as job market slowly heals
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
E-Edition
About Us
Print Archives
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Subscribe
News
Education
Police & Fire
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Town Government
Opinion
Business
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Entertainment
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Help
Contact Us
Delivery Problems
Classifieds
Recommended
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra prepares for a grand return
Ridgefielder’s childhood spine surgery inspires Eagle Scout project
Rock legend Tommy Stinson comes to Ridgefield with a stripped-down show
Annual BandJam rocks The Ridgefield Playhouse
Make Music Day launches Ridgefield's first Summer of Song
Ridgefield’s pseudo food critics encourage residents to branch out while...
Ridgefield museum to reopen after long-drawn pandemic closure
Residents chip in to clean up Fox Hill Lake in Ridgefield
Ridgefield High’s varsity lacrosse team clinches state championship
This Ridgefield business received backlash over a Pride-themed ice...
News
Alert: US unemployment claims fall slightly to 411,000 as job market slowly heals
June 24, 2021
Updated: June 24, 2021 8:35 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
WASHINGTON (AP) — US unemployment claims fall slightly to 411,000 as job market slowly heals.