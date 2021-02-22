Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: US death toll from COVID-19 tops 500,000, by Johns Hopkins University's count
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
E-Edition
About Us
Print Archives
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Subscribe
News
Education
Police & Fire
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Town Government
Business
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Entertainment
Opinion
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
HealthyCT
Help
Contact Us
Delivery Problems
Classifieds
Recommended
Ninja warrior, guitar at Ridgefield Parks & Rec
Ridgefield students say school is 'no place for hate'
Jericho, a bulldog mix, needs a forever home
Ridgefield woman pushes for more AEDs after husband’s death
Ridgefield teacher wants to know where her missing time...
Ballroom dance, tips for eBay and more
RVNAhealth: More than just the winter blues
Branchville project paused for Ridgefield sewer access
Founders Hall communicates with all members
Housatonic Habitat begins Ridgefield ‘house hunt’
News
Alert: US death toll from COVID-19 tops 500,000, by Johns Hopkins University's count
Feb. 22, 2021
Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 4:45 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
BALTIMORE (AP) — US death toll from COVID-19 tops 500,000, by Johns Hopkins University's count.