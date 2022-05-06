Alert: UN Security Council adopts first statement supporting UN chief's efforts to find peaceful solution to Ukraine `dispute'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN Security Council adopts first statement supporting UN chief's efforts to find peaceful solution to Ukraine `dispute.'
- Community news: Dementia-friendly initiative launched and more
- Ridgefield’s Art Watch: The events to look forward to in May
- School enrollment, roads and more to drive Ridgefield town, school budgets
- Ridgefield to discuss affordable housing plan
- Ridgefield event honors possible Revolutionary War soldiers
- New details of soldiers’ remains found in Ridgefield revealed
- Ridgefield High School proposes ‘flex time’ in new schedule
- The future of Ridgefield marijuana sales is up in the air
- Live auction items announced for spring breakfast in Ridgefield
- Ridgefield awarded for ‘outstanding’ solar project at high school
Recommended