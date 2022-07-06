Alert: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to keep going, intends to stay in the job

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to keep going, intends to stay in the job.
- Community: Ridgefield Continuing Education classes, more news
- Ridgefield Recreational Association’s “Last Day of School” celebration
- After 63 years, Ridgefield nonprofit kindergarten loses its lease
- Community: Thrummed mittens workshop, other news in Ridgefield
- Ridgefield police: Teen charged with spray-painting ‘racial slur’
- In Photos: Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department’s annual carnival
- Ridgefield Dad's Club puts on Strongest Dad Competition finals
- Three new police officers sworn in by Ridgefield Town Clerk
- Poetry series begins with reading by CT Poet Laureate
- Photos: Ridgefield High School graduates earn their diplomas
Recommended