Skip to main content
News

Alert: State senator: 911 calls from inside Texas school during shooting were not communicated to on-scene commander (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously moved with a typographical error, shooter instead of shooting.)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — State senator: 911 calls from inside Texas school during shooting were not communicated to on-scene commander (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously moved with a typographical error, shooter instead of shooting.).

Written By