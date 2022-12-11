Alert: SpaceX launches a private mission to the moon with a Japanese lander and United Arab Emirates rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launches a private mission to the moon with a Japanese lander and United Arab Emirates rover.
- Menswear style expert opens his own shop in Ridgefield
- Ridgefield tightens security at Town Hall after YouTube incident
- Voters to decide on Sherman’s first senior housing development
- Ridgefield school board vice chair election sparks dispute
- Giving Fund: Community donations lift residents in need
- Community news: Ridgefield Library offers alternative Santa story
- With help and hard work, Ukrainian family makes Ridgefield home
- Ridgefield pushes for affordable housing in larger developments
- Eversource surprise upgrades close Ridgefield's Prospect Street
- Ridgefield Main Street rebuild to improve F-graded traffic flow