Alert: Sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11.
- Ridgefield happenings: 'Poems From the Four Corners', Iris Fund
- Ridgefield considers selling Pond's Edge for 100 housing units
- Ridgefield Little League mourns death of Dave Buckley, 51
- CT superintendent's upbringing inspired her to pursue education
- Vixen Hill Vintage blends owners' styles in one Ridgefield shop
- Branch falls on Ridgefield school's play structure during recess
- Ridgefield happenings: Talk on Ridgefield hero, more news
- Join Jesse Lee Church for Taize worship singing this Wednesday
- New Ridgefield event planner to coordinate downtown activities
- Jill Rae Designs moves from owner's home into heart of Ridgefield