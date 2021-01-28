Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Russian court rejects opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrest
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Archives
E-Edition
About Us
Print Archives
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Subscribe
News
People
Schools
Business
Police & Fire
Politics & Elections
Regional
Town Government
Sports
High School Sports
FCIAC
Obituaries
Obituaries Prior to 2019
Opinion
Columns
Guest Columns
Commentary
Editorial
Letters
History
Arts & Leisure
Q&AS
Arts & Leisure Columns
Home and Garden
Binge & Repeat
The Conscious Cook
Kneads & Cravings
Movie Menu
The Reel Dad
Curtain Call
Did I say that?
Taking a Hike
Bill of Fairs
Kids Stuff
Lively Arts
On Exhibit
On Stage
Something New
Sound of Music
Weekend
Art Listings
Sponsored Content
HealthyCT
Camp Guide
Staycations
Help
Contact Us
Delivery Problems
Classifieds
Recommended
Ridgefield superintendent proposes nearly $103.4 million budget
BOE trying to change how state reimburses schools for COVID
Ridgefield author uses youth hockey to examine parenting
Ridgefield’s COVID positivity rate decreasing
Mother, daughter collect glasses for charity
Learn to dance, learn about tech devices and trusts
Ridgefield looks to expand COVID vaccination efforts
Founders Hall offers residents programs for older adults
Car scavenger hunt launches in Ridgefield
Food pantry truck returns to Ridgefield
News
Alert: Russian court rejects opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrest
Jan. 28, 2021
Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 8:14 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian court rejects opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrest.