Alert: Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
- Award shouldn't be named for 'old white guy,' commissioner says
- $3M grant to connect Ridgefield to Norwalk River Valley Trail
- Ridgefield Library, Books on the Common, hosting event with Cody
- Home of Battle of Ridgefield, town has first DAR chapter
- Ridgefield selectmen approve town's Affordable Housing Plan
- More than 500 people participate in Ridgefield races
- Ridgefield's Berger-Girvalo, Hebert seek 111th House seat
- Community news: Ridgefield
- Outgoing director reflects on growing Ridgefield Playhouse
- Obama speechwriter, CT native's book shares 10 days of presidency