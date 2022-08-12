Alert: New York police say Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to his neck in on-stage attack, has been airlifted to hospital

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — New York police say Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to his neck in on-stage attack, has been airlifted to hospital.
