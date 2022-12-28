Alert: Netanyahu's incoming hard-line government lists West Bank settlement expansion as top priority ahead of inauguration

JERUSALEM (AP) — Netanyahu's incoming hard-line government lists West Bank settlement expansion as top priority ahead of inauguration.
- Giving Fund: Danbury-area mom needs help with buying groceries
- Happenings: Keeler Tavern receives ARPA funds, more news
- Ridgefield's Sucré Salé to close as owner eyes new concept eatery
- Ridgefield plans to build half-mile trail along Ligi's Way
- 20-page guide urges Ridgefield public officials to be civil
- Ridgefield artist's work reflects interest in kids' creativity
- Danbury photographer portrays Ridgefield in digital photo book
- Ridgefield schools distribute extra COVID test kits to students
- Ridgefield purchases land on West Mountain Road as open space
- Ridgefield St. Mary's teacher maintains faith as she battles ALS