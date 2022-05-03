Alert: Max Miller wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Ohio's 7th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Miller wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Ohio's 7th Congressional District.
- Ridgefield to discuss affordable housing plan
- Ridgefield event honors possible Revolutionary War soldiers
- New details of soldiers’ remains found in Ridgefield revealed
- Ridgefield High School proposes ‘flex time’ in new schedule
- The future of Ridgefield marijuana sales is up in the air
- Live auction items announced for spring breakfast in Ridgefield
- Ridgefield awarded for ‘outstanding’ solar project at high school
- Community news: Founders Hall earns grant and more
- What to know before the Battle of Ridgefield anniversary events
- Photos: Ridgefield scouts spruce up downtown in honor of late...
Recommended