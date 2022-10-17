Alert: Iran's judiciary raises the death toll in fire at Tehran prison to at least 8 prisoners killed amid nationwide protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's judiciary raises the death toll in fire at Tehran prison to at least 8 prisoners killed amid nationwide protests.
