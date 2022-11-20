Alert: Disney reappoints ex-CEO Bob Iger to top job, announces Bob Chapek's departure as CEO

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Disney reappoints ex-CEO Bob Iger to top job, announces Bob Chapek's departure as CEO.
- Seven Ridgefield roads to be paved with 'scenic' designation
- Exhibit shows how Keeler Tavern linked 1700s Ridgefield to world
- Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe opens at new location in Ridgefield
- Nominations open for controversial Ridgefield cultural award
- RHS Dance Team recognizes four seniors
- Community news
- Ridgefielders call for private lakeside roads to be 'scenic'
- Ridgefield farm uses grazing goats to munch on invasive plants
- Experts: Ridgefield's affordable housing plan is key to vibrancy
- Ridgefield veteran reflects on 'tense time' in Vietnam War