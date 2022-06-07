Alert: Bennie Thompson wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bennie Thompson wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District.
