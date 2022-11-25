Alert: Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances.
- Community news
- Razing historic Ridgefield building without permit to cost you
- Ridgefield 8th graders uncover stories of 2 enslaved people
- Seven Ridgefield roads to be paved with 'scenic' designation
- Exhibit shows how Keeler Tavern linked 1700s Ridgefield to world
- Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe opens at new location in Ridgefield
- Nominations open for controversial Ridgefield cultural award
- RHS Dance Team recognizes four seniors
- Community news
- Ridgefielders call for private lakeside roads to be 'scenic'