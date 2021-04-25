Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Anthony Hopkins wins best actor award for his performance in 'The Father'
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
E-Edition
About Us
Print Archives
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Subscribe
News
Education
Police & Fire
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Town Government
Opinion
Business
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Entertainment
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Help
Contact Us
Delivery Problems
Classifieds
Recommended
Dozens rally in Ridgefield to oppose proposed zoning bills
Director: Vaccinated residents get more access when senior...
Ridgefield middle school’s Spirit Week raises $1,300 for local charities
Where to go in the Danbury area on Independent Bookstore Day
Ridgefield Parks & Rec to offer mountain biking
Elected officials ‘plant’ democracy in Ridgefield
‘Well-oiled machine’ women’s charity league celebrates milestone...
Ridgefield Press welcomes new editor
Full-time, in-person learning returns to Ridgefield schools
Ridgefield museum wins prestigious award for educational initiative
News
Alert: Anthony Hopkins wins best actor award for his performance in 'The Father'
April 25, 2021
Updated: April 25, 2021 11:48 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Hopkins wins best actor award for his performance in ‘The Father’.