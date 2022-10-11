Alert: After meeting with Zelenskyy, Group of Seven leaders say they 'will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes'

BERLIN (AP) — After meeting with Zelenskyy, Group of Seven leaders say they 'will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.'
- Late Ridgefield teen remembered as 'supportive' friend
- Ridgefield gas station empty for 50 years to be turned into store
- Ridgefield teen achieves perfect score on college level test
- Ridgefield mourns death of teen who 'touched innumerable lives'
- Ridgefield building to be turned into businesses and apartments
- SPHERE of CT supports adults with disabilities to be stars
- Popular chocolate shop in Ridgefield to move to larger location
- Ridgefield Pride youth, family support groups offer camaraderie
- Community: Ridgefield Continuing Education dance classes, more
- Abortion, affordable housing debated by CT candidates