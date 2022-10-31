Alert: AP source: Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi faces federal charge of threatening violence against US official's spouse

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — AP source: Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi faces federal charge of threatening violence against US official's spouse.
- PD report details 'suspicious' incident at Ridgefield High School
- Ridgefield schools balk at CT's new reading program mandate
- 100 kids celebrate Halloween at Jesse Lee Church's pumpkin patch
- Award shouldn't be named for 'old white guy,' commissioner says
- $3M grant to connect Ridgefield to Norwalk River Valley Trail
- Ridgefield Library, Books on the Common, hosting event with Cody
- Home of Battle of Ridgefield, town has first DAR chapter
- Ridgefield selectmen approve town's Affordable Housing Plan
- More than 500 people participate in Ridgefield races
- Ridgefield's Berger-Girvalo, Hebert seek 111th House seat