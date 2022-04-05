Alec Baldwin wants Wyoming defamation lawsuit dismissed

Alec Baldwin is asking a federal judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by a Wyoming woman who said she received hateful social media messages after the actor shared on social media a photo she posted of demonstrators at former President Donald Trump's rally in January 2021 and made a political comment.
“Reposting a photo Roice (McCollum) herself publicly posted and then expressing a political opinion about it cannot be the basis for an intentional infliction claim,” Baldwin’s attorneys argued Monday.