Aldrich Museum offers Teen Fellows program for creative students

The Aldrich Museum is offering a great resume-building course for creative teens in the area.

“Aldrich Teen Fellows: Co-Create” invites high school students to use their voices to develop and create engaging experiences for the contemporary art museum’s upcoming exhibitions.

Not an artist? The museum welcomes all who are interested in being creative, collaborating, designing, and learning as young leaders.

Co-Create is a four-session program running throughout the 2019-2020 academic year. Each session meets for eight Wednesdays unless otherwise indicated, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Each teen cohort will design at least one flyer, article, media, interactive experience, or event for the public connected to an exhibition. Teens will have opportunities to work with an exhibiting artist, Museum staff, and leading professionals in the field. Interested teens may apply for one or all sessions at the link on the right.

The first session is already underway from Dec. 4 through Feb. 5.

The second winter session runs from Feb. 12 through April 1. The spring session runs April 15 to June 3.

Residents can apply to be an Aldrich Teen Fellow at airtable.com.