Albuquerque's proposed vaccine mandate sparks debate

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYANAssociated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city is telling thousands of municipal workers to prepare for a vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, but union leaders who represent Albuquerque police officers, firefighters and other employees say not so fast.

They say a mandate would amount to a major change of working conditions and that means Mayor Tim Keller would first have to come to the negotiating table to hash out the parameters of any COVID-19 testing requirements and details about whether workers would be entitled to sick time if they have adverse reactions to the vaccine.

The police and fire departments already have voiced concerns about losing personnel if a mandate is imposed.

Keller, a Democrat, sent an email to all city employees late last week, saying this month that federal and state decisions will require all city employees to be fully vaccinated.

The mayor is expected to announce his vaccine policy during a news conference Tuesday.

Detective Shaun Willoughby, president of the Albuquerque Police Officers' Association, said vaccine mandates are one of the most divisive and complex issues in the U.S. and the mayor's office has an unfair expectation to negotiate the matter in under 30 days.

The union has had the demand to bargain the issue before the mayor’s office for several months, but Willoughby said that has not happened.

He also noted that over 58% of the Albuquerque police personnel that are infected with COVID were already vaccinated.

"So the mandate is literally meaningless. It's not going to prevent any outbreaks in the Albuquerque Police Department or in the city of Albuquerque," Willoughby said.