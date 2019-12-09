Albuquerque's new rapid service on Route 66 sees 5th crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A fifth crash has struck Albuquerque’s new rapid transit system along the city's historic Route 66 just days into operation

City officials say the accident took place Sunday across the street from El Vado Motel when a car over-corrected into a left lane and hit the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus. No injuries were reported.

The city has seen five crashes involving the new buses in just nine days.

Authorities say officers are issuing warnings to drivers who cross bus lanes and have plans to write tickets starting in January.

The long-delayed project that spans much of Route 66 in New Mexico's largest city launched Nov. 30.

Authorities say drivers can be fined up to $80 for parking in the lanes and $160 for crossing or making illegal left turns across the lanes.