Albanian world heritage site struggles without tourists LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press March 1, 2021 Updated: March 1, 2021 3:42 a.m.
GJIROKASTRA, Albania (AP) — Seeing city streets in 2019 flooded by tourists enjoying its beauty was a dream come true for residents of Gjirokastra, a city in southern Albania recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its Ottoman-period architecture.
It ended precipitously when the world locked down.